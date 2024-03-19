The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,264 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.23% of Kroger worth $75,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KR opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

