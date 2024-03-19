The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $2.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.94.

LEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LEV stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 209,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

