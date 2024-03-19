The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LOVE stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 87.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,988 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 73.9% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 115,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter valued at $1,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lovesac by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 49,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter valued at $514,000.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

