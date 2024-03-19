The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Middleby by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

