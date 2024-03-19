The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $206.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $207.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.04.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.39.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

