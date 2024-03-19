The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Insider Padmesh Shukla Purchases 401 Shares of Stock

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) insider Padmesh Shukla bought 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 401 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £1,608.01 ($2,047.12).

Scottish American Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SAIN stock opened at GBX 498 ($6.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 504.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 501.56. The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 543 ($6.91). The company has a market capitalization of £888.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44.

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is 2,745.10%.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

