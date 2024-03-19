The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 4,290,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 727,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $113,931,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,408 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 9,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 779,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth about $5,746,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Stephens raised Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.19. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

