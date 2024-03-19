The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,275,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.