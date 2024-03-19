Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $620.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TMO opened at $580.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

