Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 23,892 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $170,349.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,330,669 shares in the company, valued at $38,007,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $338,580.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $76,600.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $161,280.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $227,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $175,545.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 56,778 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $426,402.78.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,650 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $224,971.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $133,560.00.

Tilly’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.65 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tilly’s by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Tilly’s by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. Roth Capital cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

