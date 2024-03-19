Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Lowered to $8.25

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

Tilly’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.59. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.65 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,474,627 shares in the company, valued at $32,799,015.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 495,022 shares of company stock worth $3,624,866 in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

