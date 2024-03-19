TL Private Wealth Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TL Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,324,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,094,000 after buying an additional 1,662,419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,272,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,932,000 after buying an additional 713,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,983,000 after buying an additional 1,525,051 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

