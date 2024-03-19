TL Private Wealth Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

TL Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.1% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $89.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

