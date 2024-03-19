TL Private Wealth Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $180.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

