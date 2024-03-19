TL Private Wealth Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 109,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,306,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.