TL Private Wealth Purchases 3,381 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $242.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

