TL Private Wealth Purchases Shares of 3,263 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $526,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

