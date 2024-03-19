TL Private Wealth Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 20.3% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $235.81 and a 12 month high of $346.51. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.86 and a 200 day moving average of $303.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.