TL Private Wealth Sells 3,684 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

TL Private Wealth trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

