Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday.

Townsquare Media Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TSQ opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -27.37%.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $342,066.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 647,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,550.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,468 shares of company stock valued at $486,043. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

