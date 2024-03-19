Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,663 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 109% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,714 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluor Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 32.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLR opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

