TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $46.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Separately, Truist Financial cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $213,877,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 441,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at $7,739,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 84,135 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

