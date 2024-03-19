Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $207.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.85. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 2,617.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 2,152,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 583.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 581,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 530,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.