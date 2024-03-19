Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment (TSE:TZS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:TZS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as low as C$1.98. Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 20,250 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$14.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.00.

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

