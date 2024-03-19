TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Trading Up 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.66. Approximately 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

