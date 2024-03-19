TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Up 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.61. 1,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 17.30% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

