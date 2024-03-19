Truist Financial Boosts Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target to $33.00

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Karat Packaging stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

