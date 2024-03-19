Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $490.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 15,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $420,752.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,847,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,253,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,283 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 10.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,276,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 120,027 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 287,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

