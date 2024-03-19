Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TYRA opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 451,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $298,165. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America cut Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

