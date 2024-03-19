Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of TYRA opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $20.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 451,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $298,165. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America cut Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.
