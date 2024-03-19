Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.81.

Shares of ULTA opened at $532.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $519.68 and a 200-day moving average of $456.96. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

