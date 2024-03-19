Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $612.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $583.00 to $612.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULTA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $579.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $532.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.96. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $1,746,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

