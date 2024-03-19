Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $579.81.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $532.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.96. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

