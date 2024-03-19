Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of ULBI opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $141.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

