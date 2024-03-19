United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.93.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

