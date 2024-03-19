United Maritime Co. (USEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

United Maritime Trading Up 1.0 %

USEA stock opened at 2.95 on Tuesday. United Maritime has a twelve month low of 2.01 and a twelve month high of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 11.55 million during the quarter. United Maritime had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of United Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company's stock.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

