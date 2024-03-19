United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.78.

X stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

