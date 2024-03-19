UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $487.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

