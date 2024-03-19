Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OLED opened at $159.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.76. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $125.98 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,977.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

