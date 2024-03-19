UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $20,787,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 813,377 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

