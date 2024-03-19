Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Financial Analysis

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) and Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Utz Brands and Aryzta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands $1.44 billion 1.75 -$24.94 million ($0.31) -57.80 Aryzta N/A N/A N/A C$1.18 1.48

Aryzta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Utz Brands. Utz Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aryzta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands -1.73% 6.08% 3.08% Aryzta N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Utz Brands and Aryzta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

49.0% of Utz Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Aryzta shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Utz Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Utz Brands and Aryzta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 0 4 9 0 2.69 Aryzta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Utz Brands currently has a consensus price target of $18.42, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. Given Utz Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Aryzta.

Summary

Utz Brands beats Aryzta on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

About Aryzta

(Get Free Report)

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers under the Hiestand, Mette Munk, Pre Pain, Cuisine de France, Coup de Pates, La Carte, Oh My Sweetness, and Fornetti brands. ARYZTA AG was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

