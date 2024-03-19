Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 338.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 336,290 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,202,000 after buying an additional 6,660,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vale by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,254,000 after buying an additional 6,410,009 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after buying an additional 4,733,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

