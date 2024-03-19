Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after acquiring an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,486,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $168.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

