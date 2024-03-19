Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Boosted by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.4% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.