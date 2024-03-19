Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

