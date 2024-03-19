Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.29 Billion Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.77% of Roblox worth $1,291,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 141.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 57.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 3,589.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 63,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. Roblox’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,220 shares of company stock worth $27,808,606 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.