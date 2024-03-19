Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.56 Billion Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,721,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.21% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,564,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

