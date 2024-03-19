Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,619,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.84% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $1,302,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average is $159.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.