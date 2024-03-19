Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,037,337 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,090,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.33% of Vistra worth $1,462,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 90.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 323.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 166.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 30.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 479,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

