Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $235.81 and a 52-week high of $346.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

