Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.72.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

